Arts & Entertainment

Coachella 2020 lineup: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine to headline

Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup Thursday and said the first weekend has already sold out.

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine will headline the festival scheduled for Apr. 10-12 and Apr. 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Other notable performers include Calvin Harris, Danny Elfman, Lana Del Rey and Thom Yorke.


For the first time ever, the festival introduced a presale registration to allow people to sign up for first access to buy two passes for the second weekend of Coachella.

The presale begins Monday Jan. 6 at 12 p.m. PT and tickets that are remaining will be available to the public at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6.

The full lineup for Coachella and travel information is available here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentindioriverside countyticketslive musicfestivalcoachella
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta
After 31 years in U.S., SoCal mother makes tearful plea to avoid deportation
Uber driver saves college student's life after organ failure
New laws: LA street vendors now must buy permits
Authorities bust illegal gambling operation in Hacienda Heights
Dry winter in SoCal could bring early wildfire conditions
December storms gave California a promising snowpack
Show More
Pentagon says US airstrike killed powerful Iranian general
LA seeing alarming increase in murder rate
Postal carrier robbed in Inglewood
Intermittent fasting: Experts offer dos and don'ts
FDA bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens
More TOP STORIES News