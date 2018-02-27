DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles celebrated "Coco Day" in honor of the Pixar smash hit and Latino-centric movie "Coco."
Councilmember Gil Cedillo said the animated feature sends a sobering social message during these turbulent political times. The voice cast is predominantly Latino and many of those actors grew up in Los Angeles.
A large party was held at City Hall, with a mariachi band to kick off the event.
The celebration also coincided with the release of the movie's DVD and Blu-Ray.
