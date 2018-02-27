ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Coco Day' celebrated at Los Angeles City Hall

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles celebrated "Coco Day" in honor of the Pixar smash hit and Latino-centric movie "Coco." (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles celebrated "Coco Day" in honor of the Pixar smash hit and Latino-centric movie "Coco."

Councilmember Gil Cedillo said the animated feature sends a sobering social message during these turbulent political times. The voice cast is predominantly Latino and many of those actors grew up in Los Angeles.

A large party was held at City Hall, with a mariachi band to kick off the event.

The celebration also coincided with the release of the movie's DVD and Blu-Ray.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlos angeles city councildisneypixarLatinocultureeventsDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News