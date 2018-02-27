Los Angeles celebrated "Coco Day" in honor of the Pixar smash hit and Latino-centric movie "Coco."Councilmember Gil Cedillo said the animated feature sends a sobering social message during these turbulent political times. The voice cast is predominantly Latino and many of those actors grew up in Los Angeles.A large party was held at City Hall, with a mariachi band to kick off the event.The celebration also coincided with the release of the movie's DVD and Blu-Ray.