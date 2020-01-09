Arts & Entertainment

Advertising company wants to put commercials closer to movie start times

SAN FRANCISCO -- One advertising firm plans on packing more commercials into your movie-going experience. You won't be able to skip them by showing up late.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, National Cinemedia CEO Tom Lesinski plans on running commercials closer to the actual movie instead of previews. He made the announcement during a webcast from the Citi 2020 Global TMT Conference in Las Vegas.

RELATED: These are the Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies hitting theaters in 2020

Normally movies have 20 minutes of advertising before trailers and one minute of advertising for prime time spots. That one minute before the film could soon become six minutes.

Lesinski said theaters are one of the rare places people pay attention and advertisers want to capitalize on that.

RELATED: 'Mrs. Doubtfire' will become the latest movie turned Broadway show

Lesinski also said we can expect political advertising at the local cinema as the 2020 presidential election nears. "It would be really disruptive," Lesinski said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscomoviesentertainmentmoviemovie theaterhollywoodmovie newsadvertisingu.s. & worldtheatercommercial ad
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after RV hits school bus, parked cars in Studio City
Body wrapped in plastic and cardboard found in U-Haul truck
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back
Joe Biden to visit SoCal for fundraiser, tour of bridge project
California could launch generic prescription drug label
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy after mother found dead
Mom and daughter go from homelessness to receiving higher educations
Show More
Authorities investigating possible threat against Calabasas High
Man sought in beating death of 92-year-old woman in New York
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Woman, 80, scammed into buying fake gold brick for $4K in Norwalk
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down NB 15 Fwy near CA-NV state line
More TOP STORIES News