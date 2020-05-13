Coronavirus: Hollywood Bowl cancels 2020 season for first time in 98 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6127790" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, unveiled a four-point plan whose criteria she said would have to be achieved before the easing of restrictions could begin.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the first time in 98 years, the Hollywood Bowl is canceling its 2020 season due to the coronavirus.The decision was made "in response to the latest guidance of public health officials and in an effort to protect artists, audiences, and staff from the spread of COVID-19," according to a news release.The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association also announced the 2020 season for The Ford will be canceled.Seasons at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford are usually scheduled June through September. They are programmed by the LA Phil and feature a variety of artists, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, according to a news release.