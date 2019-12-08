Critics' Choice Awards nominations: 'Irishman' leads film, 'When They See Us' leads TV

FILM

TELEVISION

LOS ANGELES -- "The Irishman" led the Critics' Choice Award nominations, announced Sunday, with a total of 14 nods. The Martin Scorsese-directed drama is up for best picture, best actor, best supporting actor, best director and best editing, among others."Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," "Little Women," "1917" and "Marriage Story" were also highly nominated on the show's film side, which is considered a strong indicator of how Oscar voting will play out.On the television side, "When They See Us" was the most-nominated series with six nods. "This Is Us" and "Schitt's Creek" followed closely behind with five nominations each.Winners will be announced on Sunday, Jan. 12, from Santa Monica, Calif. Taye Diggs is set to host the show once again.1917Ford v FerrariThe IrishmanJojo RabbitJokerLittle WomenMarriage StoryOnce Upon a Time... in HollywoodParasiteUncut GemsAntonio Banderas - Pain and GloryRobert De Niro - The IrishmanLeonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in HollywoodAdam Driver - Marriage StoryEddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My NameJoaquin Phoenix - JokerAdam Sandler - Uncut GemsAwkwafina - The FarewellCynthia Erivo - HarrietScarlett Johansson - Marriage StoryLupita Nyong'o - UsSaoirse Ronan - Little WomenCharlize Theron - BombshellRenée Zellweger - JudyWillem Dafoe - The LighthouseTom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the NeighborhoodAnthony Hopkins - The Two PopesAl Pacino - The IrishmanJoe Pesci - The IrishmanBrad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... in HollywoodLaura Dern - Marriage StoryScarlett Johansson - Jojo RabbitJennifer Lopez - HustlersFlorence Pugh - Little WomenMargot Robbie - BombshellZhao Shuzhen - The FarewellJulia Butters - Once Upon a Time... in HollywoodRoman Griffin Davis - Jojo RabbitNoah Jupe - Honey BoyThomasin McKenzie - Jojo RabbitShahadi Wright Joseph - UsArchie Yates - Jojo RabbitBombshellThe IrishmanKnives OutLittle WomenMarriage StoryOnce Upon a Time... in HollywoodParasiteNoah Baumbach - Marriage StoryGreta Gerwig - Little WomenBong Joon Ho - ParasiteSam Mendes - 1917Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie - Uncut GemsMartin Scorsese - The IrishmanQuentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in HollywoodNoah Baumbach - Marriage StoryRian Johnson - Knives OutBong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won - ParasiteQuentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in HollywoodLulu Wang - The FarewellGreta Gerwig - Little WomenNoah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue - A Beautiful Day in the NeighborhoodAnthony McCarten - The Two PopesTodd Phillips & Scott Silver - JokerTaika Waititi - Jojo RabbitSteven Zaillian - The IrishmanJarin Blaschke - The LighthouseRoger Deakins - 1917Phedon Papamichael - Ford v FerrariRodrigo Prieto - The IrishmanRobert Richardson - Once Upon a Time... in HollywoodLawrence Sher - JokerMark Friedberg, Kris Moran - JokerDennis Gassner, Lee Sandales - 1917Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman - Little WomenLee Ha Jun - ParasiteBarbara Ling, Nancy Haigh - Once Upon a Time... in HollywoodBob Shaw, Regina Graves - The IrishmanDonal Woods, Gina Cromwell - Downton AbbeyRonald Bronstein, Benny Safdie - Uncut GemsAndrew Buckland, Michael McCusker - Ford v FerrariYang Jinmo - ParasiteFred Raskin - Once Upon a Time... in HollywoodThelma Schoonmaker - The IrishmanLee Smith - 1917Ruth E. Carter - Dolemite Is My NameJulian Day - RocketmanJacqueline Durran - Little WomenArianne Phillips - Once Upon a Time... in HollywoodSandy Powell, Christopher Peterson - The IrishmanAnna Robbins - Downton AbbeyBombshellDolemite Is My NameThe IrishmanJokerJudyOnce Upon a Time... in HollywoodRocketman1917Ad AstraThe AeronautsAvengers: EndgameFord v FerrariThe IrishmanThe Lion KingAbominableFrozen IIHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldI Lost My BodyMissing LinkToy Story 41917Avengers: EndgameFord v FerrariJohn Wick: Chapter 3 - ParabellumSpider-Man: Far From HomeBooksmartDolemite Is My NameThe FarewellJojo RabbitKnives OutAd AstraAvengers: EndgameMidsommarUsAtlanticsLes MisérablesPain and GloryParasitePortrait of a Lady on FireGlasgow (No Place Like Home) - Wild Rose(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - RocketmanI'm Standing With You - BreakthroughInto the Unknown - Frozen IISpeechless - AladdinSpirit - The Lion KingStand Up - HarrietMichael Abels - UsAlexandre Desplat - Little WomenHildur Gunadóttir - JokerRandy Newman - Marriage StoryThomas Newman - 1917Robbie Robertson - The IrishmanThe Crown (Netflix)David Makes Man (OWN)Game of Thrones (HBO)The Good Fight (CBS All Access)Pose (FX)Succession (HBO)This Is Us (NBC)Watchmen (HBO)Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)Mike Colter - Evil (CBS)Paul Giamatti - Billions (Showtime)Kit Harington - Game of Thrones (HBO)Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor (ABC)Tobias Menzies - The Crown (Netflix)Billy Porter - Pose (FX)Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO)Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)Olivia Colman - The Crown (Netflix)Jodie Comer - Killing Eve (BBC America)Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies (HBO)Regina King - Watchmen (HBO)Mj Rodriguez - Pose (FX)Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO)Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO)Asante Blackk - This Is Us (NBC)Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple)Asia Kate Dillon - Billions (Showtime)Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones (HBO)Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)Tim Blake Nelson - Watchmen (HBO)Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown (Netflix)Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones (HBO)Laura Dern - Big Little Lies (HBO)Audra McDonald - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)Jean Smart - Watchmen (HBO)Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies (HBO)Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us (NBC)Barry (HBO)Fleabag (Amazon)The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)Mom (CBS)One Day at a Time (Netflix)PEN15 (Hulu)Schitt's Creek (Pop)Ted Danson - The Good Place (NBC)Walton Goggins - The Unicorn (CBS)Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself (Netflix)Bashir Salahuddin - Sherman's Showcase (IFC)Ramy Youssef - Ramy (Hulu)Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)Alison Brie - GLOW (Netflix)Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep (HBO)Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek (Pop)Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag (Amazon)Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)Anthony Carrigan - Barry (HBO)William Jackson Harper - The Good Place (NBC)Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)Nico Santos - Superstore (NBC)Andrew Scott - Fleabag (Amazon)Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place (NBC)Sian Clifford - Fleabag (Amazon)Betty Gilpin - GLOW (Netflix)Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time (Netflix)Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)Molly Shannon - The Other Two (Comedy Central)Catch-22 (Hulu)Chernobyl (HBO)Fosse/Verdon (FX)The Loudest Voice (Showtime)Unbelievable (Netflix)When They See Us (Netflix)Years and Years (HBO)Brexit (HBO)Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)Guava Island (Amazon)Native Son (HBO)Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)Christopher Abbott - Catch-22 (Hulu)Mahershala Ali - True Detective (HBO)Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice (Showtime)Jared Harris - Chernobyl (HBO)Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us (Netflix)Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon (FX)Noah Wyle - The Red Line (CBS)Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable (Netflix)Anne Hathaway - Modern Love (Amazon)Megan Hilty - Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)Joey King - The Act (Hulu)Jessie Mueller - Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)Merritt Wever - Unbelievable (Netflix)Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon (FX)Asante Blackk - When They See Us (Netflix)George Clooney - Catch-22 (Hulu)John Leguizamo - When They See Us (Netflix)Dev Patel - Modern Love (Amazon)Jesse Plemons - El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)Stellan Skarsgrd - Chernobyl (HBO)Russell Tovey - Years and Years (HBO)Patricia Arquette - The Act (Hulu)Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us (Netflix)Toni Collette - Unbelievable (Netflix)Niecy Nash - When They See Us (Netflix)Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon (FX)Emma Thompson - Years and Years (HBO)Emily Watson - Chernobyl (HBO)Big Mouth (Netflix)BoJack Horseman (Netflix)The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)The Simpsons (Fox)Undone (Amazon)Desus & Mero (Showtime)Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)