Day of the Dead celebrations still alive in 2020

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Most annual Día de Los Muertos celebrations have been cancelled in 2020, but some have been modified for safety or gone virtual.Olvera Street Merchants and El Pueblo Historical MonumentDowntown Los AngelesEnjoy community altars on display October 25 through November 2 and a virtual celebration on November 1, 2020.Grand Park and Self Help Graphics & ArtCommunity altars and Audio Tours from October 24 through November 4, 2020 and a host of other Day of the Dead virtual programs.Self Help Graphics & ArtA virtual exhibit featuring community altars and Day of the Day art, as well as a Virtual Celebration on November 1, 2020.Los Angeles Public LibraryCelebrate Day of the Dead virtually on Monday, November 2 from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Enjoy songs, stories, and crafts in Spanish and English. The event will be live-streamed on the LAPL's Facebook and YouTube pages.Forest LawnForest Lawn will transform viewers' homes into spaces for remembrance with live and larger-than-life sculpture Catrinas, folkloric dance performances, Mariachi music, a bilingual prayer and a brightly colored ofrenda (altar) streamed online.Downtown Santa MonicaDay of the Dead Art Installations by Mexican Artist Ricardo Soltero featuring La Catrina sculptures come to the Iconic Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Pier.