Day of the Dead celebrations still alive in 2020

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Most annual Día de Los Muertos celebrations have been cancelled in 2020, but some have been modified for safety or gone virtual.
Día de Los Muertos on Olvera Street
Olvera Street Merchants and El Pueblo Historical Monument
Downtown Los Angeles
Enjoy community altars on display October 25 through November 2 and a virtual celebration on November 1, 2020.
www.diadelosmuertos2020.com
Downtown LA Día de los Muertos
Grand Park and Self Help Graphics & Art
Community altars and Audio Tours from October 24 through November 4, 2020 and a host of other Day of the Dead virtual programs.
https://grandparkla.org/event/downtown-dia-2020
Día de los Muertos Altars & Virtual Celebration
Self Help Graphics & Art
A virtual exhibit featuring community altars and Day of the Day art, as well as a Virtual Celebration on November 1, 2020.
https://www.selfhelpgraphics.com/dia-de-los-muertos
Día de Los Muertos Family Celebration
Los Angeles Public Library
Celebrate Day of the Dead virtually on Monday, November 2 from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Enjoy songs, stories, and crafts in Spanish and English. The event will be live-streamed on the LAPL's Facebook and YouTube pages.
https://lapl.org/whats-on/events/dia-de-muertos
Virtual Día de los Muertos
Forest Lawn
Forest Lawn will transform viewers' homes into spaces for remembrance with live and larger-than-life sculpture Catrinas, folkloric dance performances, Mariachi music, a bilingual prayer and a brightly colored ofrenda (altar) streamed online.
https://forestlawn.com/events/dia-de-los-muertos-glendale/
Larger Than Life Día de los Muertos
Downtown Santa Monica
Day of the Dead Art Installations by Mexican Artist Ricardo Soltero featuring La Catrina sculptures come to the Iconic Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Pier.
https://downtownsm.com/news/7757/larger-than-life-da-de-los-muertos-art-installation-featuring-la-catrina-sculptures-comes-to-the-iconic-third-street-promenade-and-santa-monica-pier
Day of the Dead celebrations still alive in 2020
Día de los Muertos celebrations throughout Los Angeles
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News