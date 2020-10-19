Derek Hough moves from the judges table to center stage, performs on 'Dancing with the Stars'

HOLLYWOOD -- Six time mirror ball champ, fan favorite and now judge Derek Hough will be lacing up his dancing shoes and hitting the ballroom floor this week on "Dancing with the Stars." It's his first time performing on the show in three years.Earlier in the pandemic, he performed in prime time with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert on both "Disney Family Singalong" specials; first, a number to "Be Our Guest" from "Beauty and the Beast", and then to "Step in Time" from "Mary Poppins."Now, he's choreographed a special routine: a paso doble featuring Hayley."One of my favorite styles to dance and type of music and dance to is that, it's like the flamenco guitar or the drums. I had some, you know, string musicians come in and play violin and cello and just to sort of add some flavor to it," said Hough. "And dancing with Haley, my girlfriend, you know, is awesome. And, you know, we're rehearsing then going home and, you know, taking ice baths. Icing legs. Um, but we're excited it's gonna be fun.""I am very happy that Derek's gonna be dancing because Derek is one of the best dancers of this generation," said fellow judge Carrie Ann Inaba.She, Hough, along with Bruno Tonioli, will still be busy with their "real jobs" every Monday: scoring, and giving feedback to the competitors."You can tell that everybody wants to be here, they all want it. And that's what you want," said Hough. "That's what you want in a competition. You want people to be hungry and want to compete.""Dancing with the Stars" airs Monday nights on ABC.