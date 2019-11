Disney+ launches with star-filled event at The Grove

The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations. We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disney+, Disney's new streaming service , launched in a big way with a star-filled event at The Grove on Tuesday."It's incredible, the child in me, the person in me was freaking out because there is so much content," said Sofia Wylie, co-star of the original series "High School Musical: The Musical." "I think everyone is going to be able to enjoy it no matter what their age is.""I'm a kid in a candy store whenever I look at Disney+," said Olivia Rodrigo, another star of "High School Music: The Musical." "They have so much amazing content and I think the world's really gonna love it."The streaming service's kick-off did come with some early technical issues. The sign-up process crashed, with Disney blaming the glitch on a surge of people signing up for the new streaming platform. Those problems have reportedly been resolved.In this age of cord-cutting, consumers now have another option to choose from.Disney+'s launch is changing the face of streaming, taking on the likes of Netflix, Amazon and YouTube TV.It's a big gamble for the company, all part of its $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox and its massive cache of movies and programming that has now merged with Disney's huge catalog.Disney + will offer mostly family oriented programming, including the Marvel and Star Wars offerings.It also offers a bundle option with Hulu and ESPN.