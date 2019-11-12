Disney+ launches with star-filled event at The Grove

"It's incredible, the child in me, the person in me was freaking out because there is so much content," said Sofia Wylie, co-star of the original series "High School Musical: The Musical." "I think everyone is going to be able to enjoy it no matter what their age is."
"I'm a kid in a candy store whenever I look at Disney+," said Olivia Rodrigo, another star of "High School Music: The Musical." "They have so much amazing content and I think the world's really gonna love it."
The streaming service's kick-off did come with some early technical issues. The sign-up process crashed, with Disney blaming the glitch on a surge of people signing up for the new streaming platform. Those problems have reportedly been resolved.
The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations. We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience.— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2019
In this age of cord-cutting, consumers now have another option to choose from.
Disney+'s launch is changing the face of streaming, taking on the likes of Netflix, Amazon and YouTube TV.
It's a big gamble for the company, all part of its $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox and its massive cache of movies and programming that has now merged with Disney's huge catalog.
Disney + will offer mostly family oriented programming, including the Marvel and Star Wars offerings.
It also offers a bundle option with Hulu and ESPN.
