Disney+ launches with star-filled event at The Grove

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disney+, Disney's new streaming service, launched in a big way with a star-filled event at The Grove on Tuesday.

"It's incredible, the child in me, the person in me was freaking out because there is so much content," said Sofia Wylie, co-star of the original series "High School Musical: The Musical." "I think everyone is going to be able to enjoy it no matter what their age is."

"I'm a kid in a candy store whenever I look at Disney+," said Olivia Rodrigo, another star of "High School Music: The Musical." "They have so much amazing content and I think the world's really gonna love it."

RELATED: Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows, original content

The streaming service's kick-off did come with some early technical issues. The sign-up process crashed, with Disney blaming the glitch on a surge of people signing up for the new streaming platform. Those problems have reportedly been resolved.

In this age of cord-cutting, consumers now have another option to choose from.

Disney+'s launch is changing the face of streaming, taking on the likes of Netflix, Amazon and YouTube TV.

RELATED: How to sign up for Disney+ bundle deal with Hulu, ESPN+

It's a big gamble for the company, all part of its $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox and its massive cache of movies and programming that has now merged with Disney's huge catalog.
Disney + will offer mostly family oriented programming, including the Marvel and Star Wars offerings.

It also offers a bundle option with Hulu and ESPN.

Click here to learn more about Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
