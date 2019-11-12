Disney+ streaming service goes live with decades of movies, TV shows and original content

A countdown clock running on several Disney-owned websites suggested that the streamer would launch at 6 a.m. ET, but Disney+ appeared to go live earlier than expected just after midnight Eastern time.
What can you watch on Disney+?
The hotly anticipated streamer is home to Disney's vast library of decades of entertainment content, primarily featuring films and television series from five of the company's core brands: Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic. A testament to the size of the company's programming library, Disney flaunted "basically everything" available on Disney+ back in October with a three-hour video that featured excerpts of the trailers for nearly all of the content it planned to offer.
"A Bug's Life," "Finding Nemo," "Free Solo," "Frozen," "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," "The Incredibles," "The Little Mermaid" and "The Princess Diaries" are among the hundreds of library film titles available on Disney+. Disney's slate of theatrical releases, beginning with 2019's "Captain Marvel," will make their exclusive streaming debut on Disney+ after their run in theaters.
On the television side, Disney+ will house the first 30 seasons of "The Simpsons" at launch thanks to a deal with recently acquired 20th Century Fox Television. Other library series available include "Boy Meets World," "Brain Games," "Kim Possible," "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse," "That's So Raven," and "Wicked Tuna." Click here to learn more about the list of content available on Disney+ at launch.
In addition to library content offered on Disney+, Disney has spent years developing original films and series that will make their debut on the streamer. The slate of originals includes a live-action version of "Lady and the Tramp," the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" television series and "The Mandalorian," a Star Wars live-action series. Disney CFO Christine McCarthy told investors in April that the company expects to invest over $1 billion in cash in original content development in 2020.
Some of the content buckets on Disney+ at launch include blockbuster "Hit Movies," Disney classics that are "Out of the Vault," brand-defining "Disney Channel Favorites," and decades of "Nostalgic Movies" from yesteryear in addition to the orignal content.
"The launch of Disney+ is a historic moment for our company that marks a new era of innovation and creativity," Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger said in a news release. "Disney+ provides an exceptional entertainment experience, showcasing our library of beloved movies, TV series and exclusive original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic."
Disney+ bundle cost, streaming platforms
Disney+ is available in the United States for $6.99/month or $69.99/year. Viewers also have the option of purchasing a $12.99/month bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. Click here to learn more about signing up for Disney+.
Subscribers can access the Disney+ app on a variety of platforms including mobile phones, tablets, gaming consoles and connected televisions. Disney has announced distribution agreements with Amazon, Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony and Roku to make Disney+ available on those companies' devices.
Disney+ allows four different shows to stream on four different devices at once, and select titles will be available in 4k. Subscribers can create up to seven different profiles in their account, including special kid-friendly profiles that are easier to navigate and only offer age-appropriate content. Disney+ service also offers unlimited downloads and personalized recommendations.
The company estimates that Disney+ will amass up to 90 million subscribers worldwide in five years. After the Nov. 12 launch in the United States, Canada and The Netherlands, Disney+ will roll out to Australia and New Zealand on Nov. 19 and to most other major markets within two years.
Here's a look at some of the original content available on Disney+ at launch along with Disney's official description of each project:
"The Mandalorian"
A Mandalorian bounty hunter tracks a target for a well-paying client.
"Marvel's Hero Project"
Episode 101 - "Sensational Jordan"
Inspired by her limb difference, Jordan has honed her skills as a designer, and an inventor. A tireless champion for inclusivity in the industrial design community, she is giving the next generation of kids the tools to build a more accessible world. In recognition of Jordan's effort and dedication, she's about to be initiated into an elite group of extraordinary kids, joining Marvel's Hero Project.
"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"
Episode 101 - "The Audition"
Ricky decides to audition for East High's fall musical, "High School Musical," in an effort to rekindle his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Nini.
"Lady and the Tramp"
In Disney+'s "Lady and the Tramp," a timeless retelling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.
"Noelle"
In Disney+'s holiday comedy "Noelle," Kris Kringle's daughter is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun but wishes she could do something "important" like her beloved brother Nick, who will take over for their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away...but when he doesn't return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.
"Encore!"
Episode 101 - "Annie"
Twenty-three years ago, classmates from California's Santana High School performed the Broadway classic, "Annie." Now, with help from Broadway professionals, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth.
"The Imagineering Story"
Part 1 - "The Happiest Place on Earth"
Walt Disney gathers a group of artists and engineers for the purpose of building a dream into reality. These 'Imagineers' formulate a set of design principles that transport people from their everyday lives to lands of imagination. Never has there been a place with themed environments, faithful to a story. Walt Disney vows, unlike a film that gets finished, Disneyland will never be completed.
"The World According to Jeff Goldblum"
Episode 101 - "Sneakers"
Jeff Goldblum sets out to investigate the multi-billion-dollar industry of SNEAKERS that's transformed into an expansive phenomenon. His journey includes the basketball court, the country's sneaker convention - Sneaker Con - and Adidas' high-tech labs. Finally, he meets "The Shoe Surgeon" Dominic Ciambrone, who makes a customized sneaker fit for Jeff's feet only.
