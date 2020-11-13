Disney CEO 'extremely disappointed' in California rules keeping Disneyland closed

Chapek made the comments during the company's quarterly earnings call, calling on state leaders to look at what Disney has done to reopen its parks around the world.
Orange County needs to move through the state's "orange" tier and reach the "yellow" tier before even a limited reopening will be allowed.
That is unlikely before early next year, or possibly even the summer.
