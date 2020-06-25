Coronavirus Orange County

Disneyland Resort delays reopening of Anaheim theme parks amid COVID-19 concerns

When will Disneyland reopen? Unfortunately, the California theme park will be closed longer than originally anticipated amid rising coronavirus concerns in Orange County.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland Resort announced on Wednesday that it will delay the reopening of the theme parks and hotel. There was no new date given.

"The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4. Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials," Disneyland said in a statement.

Disneyland employee unions had asked the state to delay the park's expected reopening in July out of concerns for health and safety.
Disneyland and California Adventure were shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The planned July reopenings were pending local and state government approvals, according to the statement.

Disneyland Resort raises American flag on Main Street, creates moment of hope amid COVID-19 crisis
The Downtown Disney district will still reopen on July 9.

When the theme parks reopen, visitors can expect capacity at the two theme parks to be severely limited in accordance with governmental requirements and adherence to physical distancing guidelines, as well as wear a face covering. The resort will thus manage attendance through a new park reservation system, Disney officials said. The system will require all guests, including annual pass holders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.

Events that attract large group gatherings, including parades and evening spectacles such as "Fantasmic," will return at a later date, according to the parks blog. Character meet-and-greets will remain temporarily unavailable.

Disney is the largest private employer in Orange County.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

Families are creating their own Disney magic at home during the coronavirus pandemic
Disney in 'daily conversations' with NBA about resuming play at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: CEO
Disney CEO Bob Chapek speaks to "Good Morning America" about plans to reopen Walt Disney World and talks with the NBA to potentially resume their season at a Disney property.



When Disneyland Resort plans to reopen in July, there will be some new health and safety measures in place including mandatory face coverings, temperature checks and physical distancing for guests and cast members.

