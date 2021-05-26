Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland to allow out-of-state visitors starting June 15

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland and California Adventure plan to start allowing visitors from outside the state to attend starting June 15, the parks announced Wednesday.

The wider opening coincides with the day that the state of California is lifting most restrictions on capacity and physical distancing at businesses and group gatherings throughout the state, following a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccinations.

While Disneyland reopened to visitors in late April, it has only been allowing residents of the state of California - in groups of no more than three households - to attend for now. It was initially also restricting capacity to 25%.

The "Happiest Place on Earth" reopened Friday, bringing back the magic of Disneyland and California Adventure after an unprecedented 13-month closure.



Guests will still be required to wear a mask while visiting the theme parks.

Disneyland also notes that the state of California "strongly recommends" but does not require guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering theme parks.

To enter, guests need a ticket and a theme park reservation for the same park on the same date.

Details about ticketing and reservations can be found here on the DisneyParks blog.

There will also be some new attractions opening at the park complex this summer, including the Avengers Campus at California Adventure on June 4. The Paradise Pier hotel will reopen on June 15 and the Disneyland Hotel reopens on July 2.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.

