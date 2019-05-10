Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland's new Flex Passport aims to offer more convenience, less crowding

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland has introduced a new annual pass that offers several ways to visit both Southern California parks.

The Disney Flex Passport is $599 for access to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure or one park on select "good-to-go" days, with limited blockout days. Reservations can be made for other days for more access, and managed through the website and the Disneyland app.

"We are always considering new ways to continue to deliver a world-class guest experience, and introducing a reservation system will allow us to continue that legacy while better distributing attendance throughout the year," Disney Parks said on its blog.

California residents have the option of financing the pass. Those who live outside of the state will have to pay for the pass outright.

The pass also includes benefits such as dining and merchandise discounts.

Disney Flex Passport goes on sale May 21, just days before the grand opening of the highly anticipated "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
