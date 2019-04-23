star wars

'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' reservation dates announced for new Disneyland attraction

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Those excited for the grand opening of the highly anticipated "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland can make reservations soon.

Organizers say visitors looking to travel to a galaxy far, far away can book their trip starting May 2 at 10 a.m. PT. A Disney account is required to make a reservation, which is free. Guests looking to guarantee a reservation can do so by staying at a Disneyland Resort hotel between May 31 and June 23, 2019.

The new land inside Disneyland opens its doors May 31.

David Koenig has written several books about Disneyland and says this is a good move to manage the massive crowds.

"This reservation system is genius on their part because if not, they would be filling up the park every single day," he said.

If you want a reservation now, you can get one by booking a room at a Disneyland Resort Hotel within those three weeks, which will cost you from around $500 to $760 a night.

Jessica Peralta said it's well worth the money.

"It's kind of great honestly, because it's not going to be so congested. It gives people who really want to go a chance to do it," she said.

After June 23, anyone can get into Galaxy's Edge without a reservation, until it reaches capacity.

D23, Disney's official fan club, said foodies have at least five different eateries within the parks to grab a bite to eat.

The Felucian Garden Spread available from Docking Bay 7 is a plant-based meatball dish with herb hummus and tomato-cucumber relish.



"Galaxy's Edge" will also feature a variety of market stall retailers, such as Resistance Supply, Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities and the Creature Stall. They'll be chock-full of keepsake pins, hats, toys, clothes, accessories and other merchandise.

In Savi's Workshop, guests will have the chance to build their own customized lightsabers.



Within the parks, cast members will be decked out head to toe in costumes designed by Joe Kucharski. Based on costumes from the films, the available wardrobe choices fall into three categories: rugged, military-inspired Resistance costumes; pristine, polished and orderly First Order uniforms; and villager costumes featuring a variety of mix-and-match pieces that allow cast members to customize their outfits.

Disney Parks is offering a sneak peek at what cast members will wear inside "Star War's: Galaxy's Edge."



For more information on reservations, go to disneyparks.disney.go.com.
