Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' premieres in Hollywood

By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- In 1992, the animated film "Aladdin" became a blockbuster at the box office. 27 years later, it's back in a re-imagined live action version. The new take still has the favorite characters Aladdin, Jasmine, and the magic Genie. This time, it's Will Smith tackling that classic role.

"The genie is a 100% CGI character. There's no me," said Smith. "That's not actually my face. I never had blue make up on. It's all CGI."

Both Aladdin and Jasmine are played by Hollywood newcomers, who know this film is the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I moved to L.A. two years ago. I was living in a closet, with a friend of mine actually who is here somewhere," said Mena Massoud, who stars as "Aladdin." We'd walk Hollywood Boulevard, and now for me to get to do this here, it's a dream come true."

Naomi Scott, who plays Jasmine, saw her own dream come true at the movie's Hollywood premiere when she introduced herself to Smith's good friend, actor Alfonso Ribeiro.

"I'm Naomi. This is crazy. I'm fanning out!" said Scott. "I'm sorry. Nice to meet you. Ah! This is crazy!"

"Aladdin" is in theaters Friday May 24th.
