disney+ streaming service

Dream Job: Reviews.org hiring 5 to watch Disney Plus for 30 days

NEW YORK -- Dreams do come true -- for Disney fanatics!

A company is hiring five people to watch 30 movies on Disney+ for 30 days.

Reviews.org, which is not affiliated with Disney, is offering $1,000 and a free, yearlong Disney+ subscription to each selected applicant, according to its website.

Disney+ reviewers can pick from a long list of movies and shows, including "The Little Mermaid," "Iron Man," "Finding Nemo," "Boy Meets World," "The Simpsons," and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

RELATED: Highlights of what's coming to Disney+ streaming service

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and United States residents to qualify. Applications close on Nov. 7.

"We think it goes without saying that we're looking for someone who really, really loves Disney," Reviews.org posted to its application page.

RELATED: 'Lady and the Tramp,' 'Noelle' and other trailers released during Disney's fan event

Those who don't make the dream-job cut have the option of preordering monthly and annual Disney+ subscriptions, priced respectively at $6.99 and $69.99, with a seven-day free trial beginning Nov. 12.

Disney+ is scheduled to launch on Nov. 12 in the United States.

CLICK HERE for more information.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviestelevisiondisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Watch the new trailer for 'Lady and the Tramp'
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
Disney+ 'High School Musical' series sneak peek to air on ABC
Disney Plus preorder starts with 7-day free trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP motorcycle officer crashes during high-speed chase through San Fernando Valley
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Great California ShakeOut: 10.7 million participate in quake drill
Helen Hunt recovering after SUV T-boned in LA
Anaheim police respond to suspicious activity in Anaheim Hills
30K SCE customers could lose power ahead of high winds
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
Show More
OC sheriff's investigator allegedly pulls gun on teens at skate park
Uber launches text-to-911 app feature in LA County
Iconic Mammoth Mountain sign could be yours
Great Dane gives birth to green puppy in Colorado
Seth Rogen reacts to underage man getting arrested with fake McLovin ID
More TOP STORIES News