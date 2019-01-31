ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Toy Story 4': Tom Hanks, Tim Allen reflect on 'emotional' final recording session

After playing iconic animated cowboy Woody and space ranger Buzz Lightyear in four films, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen took a moment to reflect.



Both men posted on Twitter after finishing their last scenes for the upcoming film on Wednesday.

"Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional," Allen wrote, adding that the new movie has a "Wonderful full body story" that has "got everything."

Hanks shared a photo, writing, "We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond."

The fourth installment in the beloved Pixar series comes out this summer, nearly a decade after the third movie and more than 20 years after the first one.
Hanks has said the film is quite emotional, calling the ending "a moment in history."

Toy Story 4 will hit theaters on June 21, 2019.

