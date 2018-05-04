Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris star in remake of 'Overboard'

In the new comedy "Overboard," Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris get off to a rocky start.She's a hard-working widow with three daughters to raise, who is hired to clean a multi-millionaire's yacht to earn some extra cash. But when she says "no" after he asks her to make him a drink, he then refuses to pay her.After Faris' character is treated poorly by the multi-millionaire, he falls off his yacht and gets amnesia. To get even, she claims to be his wife.In the original 1987 film, which starred Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Hawn portrayed the rich person. This time around, the roles have flipped."I was scared of playing Goldie Hawn. Very scared," Derbez said. "But at the same time, I was thrilled. I think it's a great opportunity to show the new generations this amazing story.""I want to tell the stories of people that struggle and have a goal," Faris added.Derbez, who is also a producer on the film, loved having several fellow actors from Mexico join in on the fun here."We brought these amazing, amazing actors from Mexico," Derbez said. "Each one of them, they star in their own movies. So it's like an an amazing casting.""Overboard" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters now.