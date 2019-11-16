'Ford v. Ferrari' stars Christian Bale, Matt Damon say film is story of friendship, fast cars

BEVERLY HILLS (KABC) -- "Ford V. Ferrari" tells the story of how American car designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles figure out how to build a vehicle for the Ford Motor Company that can take on racing powerhouse Ferrari. The goal: to win the 1966 "24 Hours of Le Mans." However, the movie's stars say their film is about much more than racing."I'm not a car person so the great signal to me was when I read the script and I loved it so much," said Matt Damon. "It wasn't about the cars. It's about this friendship."When it comes to all the driving the actors had to do in the film, that's where movie magic came into play. It looked more dangerous than it really was!"We were always moving very fast, we weren't necessarily in control but that's just because we're bad drivers, isn't it?" laughed Christian Bale.The role required Bale to often be suited up and then trapped in a small space. It often brought back a claustrophobic memory: being in the "Batman" costume!"Which was weird when he showed up one day in the Batman outfit and we were, like, 'Dude, it's a racing movie. This isn't appropriate at all!" teased Damon."Ford v Ferrari" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters now.