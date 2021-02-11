Actor Danny Trejo to publish memoir that will recount his story from prison, to redemption, to Hollywood star

Danny Trejo is set to release his memoir that he says gave him an opportunity to be ''fearlessly honest'' about his experiences going from prison to Hollywood.
"Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood" is coming July 6. It will be published by Atria Books, in both English and in Spanish; and will recount his emotional journey to retribution and eventual fame.
Trejo co-wrote the memoir with his best friend of 20 years, fellow actor Donal Logue.
MORE: Q&A: Danny Trejo on new documentary, donuts, Dodgers