Actor Danny Trejo to publish memoir that will recount his story from prison, to redemption, to Hollywood star

HOLLYWOOD -- A favorite Hollywood actor is taking on a new role... author.Danny Trejo is set to release his memoir that he says gave him an opportunity to be ''fearlessly honest'' about his experiences going from prison to Hollywood."Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood" is coming July 6. It will be published by Atria Books, in both English and in Spanish; and will recount his emotional journey to retribution and eventual fame.Trejo co-wrote the memoir with his best friend of 20 years, fellow actor Donal Logue.