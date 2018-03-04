OSCARS

From regular produce to Hollywood stars

EMBED </>More Videos

We had a chance to sit down with the peach from "Call Me By Your Name" and the grapefruit from "Girls Trip" for an exclusive interview. (KABC)

If you've the seen four-time Oscar nominated film Call Me By Your Name and the hilarious summer movie Girls Trip, you know that the real stars of the movies were two fruits: a peach and a grapefruit.

We had a chance to sit down with the peach from Call Me By Your Name and the grapefruit from Girls Trip for an "exclusive" to talk about their roles in the movies, and what's next for the produce.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieOscarsmoviesaward showsacademy awards
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
Kobe Bryant rejected from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Attorney for Oscar theft suspect to make appeal to Frances McDormand
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News