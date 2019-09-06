From 'The Office' to 'Dancing with the Stars' actress Kate Flannery seeks new challenges

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Season 28 of "Dancing With The Stars" debuts on Sept. 16.And the 12 contestants are rehearsing away to impress you and get your votes.One of them is actress and comedienne Kate Flannery of "The Office" who visited Eyewitness News recently.Flannery couldn't resist taking a spin around our newsroom, but she's working hard so she'll be ready for a real spin when "Dancing with the Stars" returns for Season 28."The first three days I thought this is a terrible mistake. I've really made a huge mistake. Huge! And then the fourth day, I had a cardio breakthrough which really, really helped. I was, like, 'Oh, I don't have to keep stalling and saying I have to go to the bathroom when I really have to catch my breath.'" Flannery said.Kate calls herself a late bloomer.She was 40 when she won the role of naughty and funny Meredith in "The Office."Now, at 55, she's taking on this new challenge."I am the poster child for 'hang in there' and maybe you can have another chapter. Maybe you can do something you've talked yourself out of."Kate has found there are fans of "The Office" everywhere, including many at our office.I asked her if the competition was scaring her, if it was getting in her head.She said she hasn't seen anyone else dance yet."I am keeping my eyes on my own paper and I suggest the other contestants do the same because we're all different," she said."I mean, you can't, you can't compare ... you can compare me to Christie Brinkley, which happens a lot, guys. But I'm asking you not to!"Much like "Dancing With The Stars," Kate says she got out of her comfort zone touring last year with Jane Lynch and Tim Davis in "A Swingin' Little Christmas."They will hit the road again after the "Dancing" season is done.First, though, it's time for Kate to throw all caution to the wind.