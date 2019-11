2019 American Music Awards winners: See the full list

The battle for artist of the year is on! Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift are all up for the night's top honor at the 2019 American Music Awards.Taylor Swift currently holds the record for most artist of the year wins -- with four -- and could surpass Michael Jackson's record for most AMA wins of all time if she wins two of the five categories she's nominated for this year.Post Malone is the most-nominated artist for 2019 with seven total nominations. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish both follow with six each, and Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift each scored five nominations. Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Ella Mai all earned four nominations this year.DrakeAriana GrandeHalseyPost MaloneTaylor SwiftLuke CombsBillie EilishLil Nas XLizzoElla MaiLady Gaga & Bradley Cooper "Shallow"Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"Marshmello & Bastille "Happier"Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello "Señorita"Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"BTSAriana GrandeElton JohnP!nkEd SheeranBillie Eilish "bad guy"Ariana Grande "7 rings"Halsey "Without Me"Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"Taylor Swift "You Need to Calm Down"BTSBillie EilishEXOAriana GrandeShawn MendesDrakeKhalidPost MaloneBillie EilishAriana GrandeTaylor SwiftBTSJonas BrothersPanic! At The DiscoBillie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"Ariana Grande "thank u, next"Jonas Brothers "Sucker"Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"Panic! At The Disco "High Hopes"Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"Kane BrownLuke CombsThomas RhettKelsea BalleriniMaren MorrisCarrie UnderwoodDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineOld DominionKane Brown "Experiment"Dan + Shay "Dan + Shay"Carrie Underwood "Cry Pretty"Luke Combs "Beautiful Crazy"Dan + Shay "Speechless"Blake Shelton "God's Country"Cardi BDrakePost MaloneMeek Mill "Championships"Post Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding"Travis Scott "Astroworld"Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"Post Malone "Wow."Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"Chris BrownKhalidBruno MarsBeyoncéLizzoElla MaiChris Brown "Indigo"Khalid "Free Spirit"Ella Mai "Ella Mai"Khalid "Talk"Lizzo "Juice"Ella Mai "Trip"Imagine DragonsPanic! At The DiscoMaroon 5P!nkTaylor SwiftBad BunnyJ BalvinOzunaLauren Daiglefor KING & COUNTRYMercyMeAviciiMarshmelloThe Chainsmokers"A Star is Born" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"