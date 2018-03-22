Legendary actor George Takei takes the stage in Los Angeles in a truly personal story."Allegiance" is a new musical inspired by his own life and the triumph of the human spirit.Takei came to the ABC7 studios to speak with David Ono about the musical and how he brought the experiences of his own life to the stage.To see him talk about this personal work, watch the video above.The musical runs through April 1 at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo.