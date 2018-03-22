ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

George Takei starring in new LA musical based on his own story during WWII era

George Takei is starring in the musical "Allegiance" based on his family's experiences in America during WWII. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Legendary actor George Takei takes the stage in Los Angeles in a truly personal story.

"Allegiance" is a new musical inspired by his own life and the triumph of the human spirit.

Takei came to the ABC7 studios to speak with David Ono about the musical and how he brought the experiences of his own life to the stage.

To see him talk about this personal work, watch the video above.

The musical runs through April 1 at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo.

Tickets and more information are available here.
