LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The new Broadway in Hollywood season has been announced, and it includes the return of "Hamilton" in the spring of 2020 as an additional event!
The season features eight Los Angeles premieres playing at the Pantages and Dolby theatres in Hollywood.
Season ticket holders will have priority access to those performances.
Other highlights include Disney's "Frozen," which was last year's biggest Broadway musical hit.
There's also the new musical comedy "Mean Girls," based on the hit movie.
"The Donna Summer Musical" is also making its L.A. debut.
'Hamilton' is coming back to Hollywood
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News