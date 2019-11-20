Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland: Happiest place on Earth even happier during the holidays

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- It's the merriest time of the year at Disneyland with thousands of guests ready to begin their holiday celebration.

From entertainers, to new food options like a reimagined beef Wellington and watching candy apples being made, holidays at the park are magical.

Disneyland brings in guests from around the world to celebrate the holidays.

"We booked this a year ago. We specifically chose to come at Christmas time because it's so nicely decorated. The kids get to see all the characters dressed up for Christmas...in Australia we don't have anything like this so it's really special to come at this time of year," said Natalie Holden, from Australia.

New to the park this year is Mickey's Happy Holidays, a character celebration bringing holiday magic to guests.

"It just makes the happiest place happier. The attention to detail is so much fun to look at and everyone is even happier...great memories from when the kids were small," said park guest Leslie Herrick.

The holiday park celebrations run through Jan. 6, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countyholidaydisneydisneylandchristmas
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal bracing for first rainfall after fires left hillsides bare
Driver surrenders in West Covina after leading authorities on chase
Chatsworth shooting leaves man with multiple gunshot wounds
Rain for Wednesday morning commute, 1st snowfall coming to mountains
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel honored with stars on Walk of Fame
San Clemente crews watch landslide as rain approaches
John Legend doing free concert at DTLA's Union Station
Show More
Students return to Saugus High School to retrieve belongings
Suspect wounded in deputy-involved shooting near Anaheim
New therapies making some advanced lung cancer cases manageable
National security aide testifies Trump phone call was 'improper'
'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet Thursday
More TOP STORIES News