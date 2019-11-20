Disneyland: Happiest place on Earth even happier during the holidays

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- It's the merriest time of the year at Disneyland with thousands of guests ready to begin their holiday celebration.From entertainers, to new food options like a reimagined beef Wellington and watching candy apples being made, holidays at the park are magical.Disneyland brings in guests from around the world to celebrate the holidays."We booked this a year ago. We specifically chose to come at Christmas time because it's so nicely decorated. The kids get to see all the characters dressed up for Christmas...in Australia we don't have anything like this so it's really special to come at this time of year," said Natalie Holden, from Australia.New to the park this year is Mickey's Happy Holidays, a character celebration bringing holiday magic to guests."It just makes the happiest place happier. The attention to detail is so much fun to look at and everyone is even happier...great memories from when the kids were small," said park guest Leslie Herrick.The holiday park celebrations run through Jan. 6, 2020.