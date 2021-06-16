Hollywood Bowl plans return to live performances with full capacity audiences: what you need to know

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- In the nearly 100 year history of the Hollywood Bowl, they've never had a summer without a show: until last year. Thankfully, this summer the Bowl is making a triumphant comeback beginning July 3rd, where the venue will be at full capacity... with a very grateful audience!"When we didn't have a season last year we didn't realize the outpouring from the community and our subscribers and how much the Hollywood Bowl meant to them," said Laura Connelly, General Manager, Hollywood Bowl.For the summer of 2021, the Hollywood Bowl hopes to reimagine the same kind of experience you *would have had back in 2019... before COVID-19."You can come to the Hollywood Bowl, you can have your picnic in the picnic areas, you can have them in your seats, you'll be able to wander around the theater as usual," said Connelly.Starting opening night, there will be no more social distancing... and you will NOT have to provide proof of vaccination."So you may be sitting with someone who's vaccinated, you may be sitting with someone who's not vaccinated," said Connelly. "We're recommending that people wear their masks, as I said, to try to keep people as safe as possible."The season will include favorites like the legendary John Williams and the fan favorite 'Sing-a-long Sound of Music.""And then we've got some fabulous shows with Gustavo and the LA Philharmonic, Cristina Aguilera with the Phil, Cynthia Errivo, Herbie Hancock," said Connelly. 'A fabulous season, one of the best we've ever had."The Bowl is one of the first of the big entertainment venues to open. The Pantages Theatre opens in August with the return of the Tony award winning musical, "Hamilton." And The Greek Theatre is also planning to kick off its musical summer in August."I see posts on Instagram from the Greek saying 'we've got these shows coming.' It's exciting for everybody," said Connelly. "Everybody's been in their houses and not been able to socialize for so long that it's just great we're able to connect with people again, for sure."Two big questions about the Bowl: No, you will not be able to attend rehearsals during the day, as they've done in the past. But they WILL be offering a reduced Park & Ride and Shuttle program. The best thing to do with all these venues? Visit their websites to make sure you have all the correct information regarding tickets and safety protocols.