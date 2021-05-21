Pantages Theatre set to reopen with return performances of 'Hamilton' after 17-month intermission

Tickets for "Hamilton's" new run at the venue, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 17, went on sale Friday morning. The Lin-Manuel Miranda hit will be in residence at the Pantages until Jan. 22, 2022.
The August date marks an ahead-of-schedule return -- performances had initially been planned to resume in October.
"The last time I was in this theater, I was sitting in the audience and that's when they told us we were taking a two-week hiatus, to see what's going to happen with these COVID numbers," Nicholas Christopher, who plays Aaron Burr, told ABC7. "And now, cut to 17 months later, 500-some-odd days, we're back in the theater and able to announce that we are coming back.
"After everything that we've been through this past year, we are able to bring back this story to the people," Christopher said.
Tickets for the show are available at broadwayinhollywood.com.