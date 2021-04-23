Arts & Entertainment

Oscars 2021: Report shows audiences like going to inclusive films, appreciate seeing diverse casts

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hollywood Diversity Report: Inclusivity on the upswing

HOLLYWOOD -- An annual study of inclusivity done by UCLA showed efforts to improve diversity in film and television are on the upswing. The co-author of that research is encouraged by what he's seeing. Darnell Hunt says it's good for morale, and good for business.

"By all accounts this is a landmark year, I think of Oscar nominations. It remains to be seen who's gonna win in terms of actual awards but certainly for the first time we had nine actors of color nominated for some of those potential honors. We had our first woman of color nominated for best director which is very rare; we also had the first Asian American actor nominated for best actor. To have the number of nominations we saw this year that were diverse I think is a real step forward."

Also of note are the producers of "Judas and the Black Messiah." They're the first all-Black producing team nominated for best picture.

"We had no idea, I believe, until a few articles started running saying if the film was nominated it would be the first time that the PGA producers nominated for best picture would be all Black," said co-producer Charles D. King. "It's sad that it took 93 years, but we also look at it like we know that we absolutely will not be the last. I do believe we are seeing a moment where the pendulum is shifting and I believe we will only continue to go in that direction."

"I think people understand now that diverse stories, diverse characters is what sells today. You need to have African Americans, but also LatinX, Asian Americans, and American Indians who are virtually invisible. Steps the Academy has taken in recent years to diversify its membership, new standards for best picture which go into effect in a couple years where you have to meet certain diversity benchmarks to be considered. I think those are all essential, and good steps so that at the end of the day, the mix of stories we're telling is more inclusive."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsmoviesdiversity
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC officer on leave after video shows him punch woman during arrest
LASD releases bodycam footage in shooting of man with autism
Downey gas leak prompts evacuations, alert sent to phones
Lancaster man pleads guilty to 2016 killing of LASD sergeant
Producers flip norm upside down for Oscars 2021
2nd tiny home village opens in NoHo to help the homeless
After 2 dry years, drought returning to SoCal
Show More
Our America: Climate of Hope
Learn how to save waste this Earth Day by shopping package-free
UC, CSU requiring COVID vaccines next fall
What does failure smell like? Take a deep breath
Retired Marine, others bringing awareness to cancer by strutting on runway
More TOP STORIES News