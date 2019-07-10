Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood icon Rip Torn dies at 88, family announces

By ABC7.com staff
Hollywood icon Rip Torn, whose career on stage and screen spanned seven decades, has died at age 88, his publicist announced.

Torn died Tuesday at his home in Lakeville, Conn., with his wife Amy Wright and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side, according to the statement.

Torn's career included some 200 appearances in film and television, including memorable roles in films such as "The Cincinnati Kid," "Men in Black" and "Dodgeball" and as producer Artie on "The Larry Sanders Show." He was nominated six times for "Larry Sanders," winning in 1996.

He appeared on Broadway 10 times and was nominated for a Tony in 1960.

He was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in the 1983 film "Cross Creek."

Albert Brooks, who cast Torn as an afterlife defense attorney in "Defending Your Life," wrote: "R.I.P Rip Torn. He was so great in Defending Your Life. I'll miss you Rip, you were a true original."



Torn was married three times. He had a daughter, Danae Torn, with his first wife, actress Ann Wedgeworth. He married Geraldine Page in 1963 and they were together until her death in 1987. They had a daughter, Angelica Page and twin sons, Tony and Jon Torn. He married actress Amy Wright in 1989 and they had children Karie and Claire Torn.

Torn is also survived by his sister, Patricia Alexander, and four grandchildren: Elijah, Tana, Emeris and Hannah.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
