Love is in the air from Windsor all the way to Meghan Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.At one place in particular, The Cat & Fiddle Restaurant and Pub, a royal slumber party was set Friday night for her finest fans. They can dine on fish and chips or choose between a Markle Sparkle or Bloody Harry.It's how Kelsey Stephens and her husband are reliving their big day."We were actually engaged at Kensington so they have a special place in our hearts. We also had our honeymoon at Cliveden, where she's staying tonight so we're really excited," she said.Stephens is talking about the five-star hotel where Markle is staying with her mother, just 15 minutes away from where she'll tie the knot in Windsor."The people there are just so kind and lovely and the rooms are exquisite," Stephens said.Another couple came to the pub to study the wedding as they celebrate their own recent engagement. Fiance Marc Mitchell was in his royal watch party best.The pub itself has ties to Markle - the bar owner's daughter went to high school with the soon-to-be royal."If you're brought up and born in Hollywood and born and bred - it's a very small town," Paula Gardner said.In just a matter of hours, the Los Angeles starlet will become royalty. The Royal Wedding airs at 4 a.m.