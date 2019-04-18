Arts & Entertainment

Cypress Hill celebrates star unveiling on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cypress Hill was the first Latino-American hip-hop group to have RIAA-certified platinum and multi-platinum albums. The group received a new honor on Thursday: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Grammy-nominated group, whose roots are in South Gate, has sold over 18 million albums worldwide.

Cypress Hill is celebrating its 30th anniversary in the music business this year.

The band's members, who go by B Real, Sen Dog, DJ Muggs, and Eric "Bobo" Correa, thanked their fans and family at the Hollywood ceremony.

"They said we wasn't gonna get a record deal. Who's got the last laugh now homeboy?" said DJ Muggs. "They said we was crazy for trying to legalize marijuana. Look at us now, homeboy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywood walk of famemusichip hop
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News