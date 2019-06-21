Arts & Entertainment

The Hollywood Walk of Fame announces honorees for class of 2020

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Spike Lee, Julia Roberts... and Batman. What do these three have in common? They are part of the 2020 class of honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In all, 35 people will be honored.

In the motion picture category, we'll see stars unveiled for Mahershala Ali, Batman Ruth E. Carter, Laurence Fishburne, Chris Hemsworth, Spike Lee, Julia Roberts, Octavia Spencer and Lin Wertmuller.

In the category of television, we'll see Christina Applegate, Andy Cohen, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Harry Friedman, Kathie Lee Gifford, Nigel Lythgoe, Milo Ventimiglia, Burt Ward, Wendy Williams, Dr. Phil McGraw and, posthumously, Andy Kaufman.

Recognized in the recording world: Elvis Costello, Sir Lucian Grainge, Billy Idol, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Alicia Keys, Andy Madadian, Mo Ostin, Bobby Rydell, Alejandro Sanz, Tanya Tucker, and Muddy Waters, posthumously.

Dave Chappelle and Billy Porter will represent the live theatre/ live performance category. And the sole inductee from radio is Susan Stamberg.

Dates have not been scheduled for the star ceremonies of these new honorees. Recipients have two years to schedule their unveiling ceremony.
