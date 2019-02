The new animated film, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," roared to the franchise's best box office opening yet. For its debut weekend, it earned $56 million. That marks the biggest debut of any film so far this year.In "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," our human heroes team up with their dragon counterparts to help save the day from some evil forces who could ruin their world. In this final chapter, we also discover our young dragon hero, Toothless, has a potential love interest.For the actors who've been here for all three adventures, it's been something to see all the advances in technology. And, it offers something for everyone in the family."The animation has come such a long way that when we started 'Dragons,' they couldn't put more than eight people or dragons on screen at the same time," said America Ferrera. "As you know, there's a scene in this movie where there are literally thousands of dragons on screen at the same time!""Our movies never condescend to our audience," said Jay Baruchel. "This is not a movie that talks down to the kids that watch it. This is a movie that expects the kids to keep up and gives them that responsibility. I think the reward is that they connect to it, far deeper than they normally would.""It's a film that has a broad spectrum of emotional connection for people of different demographics. I don't think that any of these movies have been anything other than--they're complex," said Craig Ferguson. "It really is a good movie.""How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" is rated PG and is in theaters now.If you're a fan of Ferguson, he's set to perform his stand-up comedy show at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on April 4. He'll be at City National Grove in Anaheim on April 7. For more information on these shows as well as shows in other cities, visit: www.TheCraigFergusonShow.com