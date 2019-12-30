Arts & Entertainment

'Human Jukebox' band from Southern U. holds pre-Rose Bowl jam session on streets of LA

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A university band known as The Human Jukebox performed on the streets of Los Angeles as a warmup for its upcoming show at the Rose Bowl.

The Southern University Marching Band earned its nickname because its members can play such a wide range of music.

The Louisiana-based band marched and performed on Harvard Boulevard in front of First AME Church.

"Make sure that you come out to see The Human Jukebox," said band director Kedrick Taylor. "If you look to the left or the right for your popcorn, you might miss something. You don't want to miss it. Often imitated, never duplicated."

While in town, the band also played at a Lakers halftime show.

The Rose Parade will air live on ABC7 on New Year's Day starting at 8 a.m.
