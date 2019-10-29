Arts & Entertainment

Is the World's Scariest Haunted House right here in Philly?

Could you brave this horrifying Haunted House?

Eastern State Penitentiary is America's oldest abandoned prison which makes for the perfect setting for the scariest haunted attraction in the world.

There are six main attractions, with more than 300 hundred actors, state-of-the-art animatronics and Hollywood-quality sets. You can choose a more scary path, where you may get separated from your group and taken on a private path, and/or blind-folded, and grabbed at, or opt for a less scary version.

Philadelphia 76ers personality Christian Crosby tours the fright night spot in this episode of My Go-to.

Terror Behind the Walls | Facebook
Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfairmount (philadelphia)halloweenlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getty Fire: Firefighters continue efforts to prevent blaze from rekindling
Getty Fire evacuation map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
Family of boy killed in IE files claim against school district
Drivers run for their lives as fire erupts in Sacramento: VIDEO
101 Freeway reopens in Hollywood, man taken into custody
LAX's new rideshare, taxi policy goes into effect
Santa Ana winds to get even stronger this week
Show More
Getty Fire prompts smoke advisory for parts of SoCal
Lancaster school badges list phone sex line instead of suicide prevention number
Grandfather of toddler who fell from cruise ship and died charged
John Cena donating $500K to first responders, those affected by CA fires
$400M in cocaine, marijuana seized from Florida port
More TOP STORIES News