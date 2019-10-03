Arts & Entertainment

Ex-students of James Franco's acting school sue actor alleging sexual impropriety

James Franco is seen in an undated file photo.

James Franco is seen in an undated file photo. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES -- Two actresses have sued James Franco and the acting and film school he founded, saying the actor intimidated his students into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, former students at Franco's Studio 24, filed the suit Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Their lawsuit says Franco pushed his students into performing in increasingly explicit sex scenes on camera in an "orgy type setting." The women say roles in Franco's films would be dangled to those who went along.

Tither-Kaplan spoke of her experience with Franco previously with the Los Angeles Times, on "Good Morning America" and on Twitter. Gaal is coming forward for the first time.

Franco's publicist did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. He has previously called similar allegations inaccurate.
