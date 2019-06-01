Arts & Entertainment

Jamie Bell unexpectedly asked to sing in new Elton John movie 'Rocketman'

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- "Rocketman" chronicles Elton John's rise to musical superstardom. His close friend and longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin was key to Elton's success. Jamie Bell plays Taupin in this fantasy and music filled film.

"It is very different," admits Bell. "I don't think I've seen a biopic that has kind of been lensed in this way and kind of realized this way, but I think because it's Elton John, you have to do something that's larger than life."

Bell was surprised to be asked to sing for the film, and performed "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

"No one asked me if I could sing before they cast me in this movie, which was a little disconcerting," laughed Bell. "You know, I got to Abbey Road, the hallowed turf that is Abbey Road, and got to the booth and still no one was like, 'You know, how are you feeling about this? Are you comfortable with this?' But I think I got through it. I kind of winged it, really."

"Rocketman" is rated R and is in theaters now.
