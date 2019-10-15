Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher help reboot animated 'The Addams Family'

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- With a comical wink to the macabre, "The Addams Family" is back. This time they are living in New Jersey, in the creepiest house in the neighborhood. Allison Janney plays one of the town's most influential people."Margot Needler, my character in 'The Addams Family,' is just -- she wants everyone to, you know, step in line with her vision of what the world should look like," said Janney. "She just has, you know, she's a bit of a narcissist, that's all. A little inside thing I'm going to tell you. When I first saw the rendering of Margot Needler, she looked like Dolly Parton to me so I kind of went with a southern accent. And then they decided they didn't want that so I had to change it up but I keep seeing Dolly even though she's nothing like Dolly at all."Elsie Fisher is best known for her critically acclaimed work in the drama, "Eighth Grade." She loved getting the opportunity to have a new experience in the acting world."It's very exciting to me. And it's animation also, which is very different," said Fisher. "I love it, though, and I think I can take aspects of 'Eighth Grade' and apply to my character in this."In the end, "The Addams Family" is an animated family film with a good message."Love and acceptance and family and tradition and it's just-- it's, Addams family always has good, positive things to put out," said Janney."The Addams Family" is in theaters Friday, Oct. 11.