Arts & Entertainment

Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher help reboot animated 'The Addams Family'

By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- With a comical wink to the macabre, "The Addams Family" is back. This time they are living in New Jersey, in the creepiest house in the neighborhood. Allison Janney plays one of the town's most influential people.

"Margot Needler, my character in 'The Addams Family,' is just -- she wants everyone to, you know, step in line with her vision of what the world should look like," said Janney. "She just has, you know, she's a bit of a narcissist, that's all. A little inside thing I'm going to tell you. When I first saw the rendering of Margot Needler, she looked like Dolly Parton to me so I kind of went with a southern accent. And then they decided they didn't want that so I had to change it up but I keep seeing Dolly even though she's nothing like Dolly at all."

Elsie Fisher is best known for her critically acclaimed work in the drama, "Eighth Grade." She loved getting the opportunity to have a new experience in the acting world.

"It's very exciting to me. And it's animation also, which is very different," said Fisher. "I love it, though, and I think I can take aspects of 'Eighth Grade' and apply to my character in this."

In the end, "The Addams Family" is an animated family film with a good message.

"Love and acceptance and family and tradition and it's just-- it's, Addams family always has good, positive things to put out," said Janney.

"The Addams Family" is in theaters Friday, Oct. 11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber passenger fatally struck by CHP vehicle on 101 Fwy
Father, son hit and killed while crossing street in OC remembered
New CA laws expand rights for undocumented immigrants
Saddle Ridge Fire evacuees return to destroyed, damages homes
Sandalwood Fire: Firefighters reach full containment of deadly blaze
Taco Bell pulls seasoned beef from some stores on quality concerns
Saddleridge Fire: Singed rabbit recovering after fleeing from fire
Show More
New CA law gives child sex abuse survivors more time to file lawsuits
Why over-scheduling your kids could make them more dependent on you
Suspect surrenders in Sylmar after erratic CHP chase
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
More TOP STORIES News