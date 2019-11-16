Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' rivalry between James Holzhauer, Emma Boettcher ends in final round of 'Tournament of Champions'

By
The epic standoff between two "Jeopardy!" fan favorites has ended, and one contestant took home the crown!

Recording-breaking contestant "Jeopardy! James" Holzhauer faced off against Emma Boettcher, a University of Chicago librarian who ended his 32-day winning streak and earned the nickname of "giant slayer."

Spoiler alert: If you don't want to know who won the final round of "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" Friday, then stop reading now.

On Friday, Naperville native and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan "Jeopardy! James" took home nearly $2.5 million.

"I think the best part has been fulfilling my childhood dream from when I was a 9 year old watching the show with my beloved Granny," Holzhauer said.

Holzhauer's family held a watch party to root on the "Jeopardy!" giant on Friday.

Despite the loss, Boettcher has kept it all in check throughout the competition, according to her boss.

"She's been incredible humble," said David Bietila, her supervisor. "She still comes in, works hard and is very diligent at her job."

As for Holzhauer, "Jeopardy!" appears to be the launching pad.

"I'll be back on your TVs before long," he said. "Stay tuned."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentuniversity of chicagogame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in shooting rampage at Saugus High School has died
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of taxi driver in DTLA parking lot
3 suspects in custody after chase ends in Highland Park neighborhood
Mexico City sees slow recovery after deadly 2017 earthquake
Santa Clarita teen designs t-shirt to unify torn community after deadly shooting
All five of Westminster's council members facing recall
Show More
Woman caught with 9 pounds of weed in fake baby bump
LA, Mexico City's sister-city relationship crucial to both cities
Downtown LA clinic gives free healthcare to homeless, others
Chargers preparing to face Chiefs in Mexico
LA Zoo Lights display opens for the holiday season
More TOP STORIES News