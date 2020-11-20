alex trebek

'Jeopardy' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded warning for World Pancreatic Cancer Day

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy" honored World Pancreatic Cancer Day Thursday with a special posthumous message from host Alex Trebek.

Trebek, who died earlier in the month at the age of 80, was open about his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, issuing several public service announcements and even offering words of encouragement to the late Rep. John Lewis, who faced a similar diagnosis.



Before turning to the game board for the first round of Thursday's episode, Trebek paused to share a warning about pancreatic cancer.

"If you or anyone you know has developed some of the symptoms that I have talked about in the past, then, by all means, get to a doctor, get yourself tested. I want you to be safe. This is a terrible, terrible disease," he said.

The game show will air new pre-recorded episodes hosted by Trebek until Christmas Day. Producers have not yet announced a new host.

EMBED More News Videos

Executive producer Mike Richards opened the show Monday night with a message to the audience about the legendary host's death.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpancreatic canceralex trebekcancerjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALEX TREBEK
Jean Trebek posts wedding day photo after husband's death
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
Trebek donated 62 acres of land in LA for conservation in the 90s
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders curfew in CA
Missing South LA man found dead outside Barstow
Nurse's plea to take COVID seriously brings city council to tears
LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Consumer watchdog slams Newsom over COVID hypocrisy
Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden
Show More
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Woman severely injured after hit-and-run crash caught on video in Bakersfield
CA unemployment agency is putting millions at risk of fraud: Audit
Most Central CA sheriffs say they won't enforce state curfew
Tyson suspends managers who allegedly bet on workers getting COVID
More TOP STORIES News