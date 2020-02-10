Arts & Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor for role in 'Joker' at 2020 Oscars

LOS ANGELES -- Joaquin Phoenix has won the Academy Award for best actor for his role in "Joker."

Phoenix's win Sunday marked the first time the actor took home an Oscar. He's been nominated several times, including for "Gladiator" in 2001, "Walk the Line" in 2006 and "The Master" in 2013.

Phoenix became emotional during his speech when he spoke about his late brother River Phoenix, who died from an overdose in 1993.

"Joker" won the best original score Oscar as well, and is up for the night's final prize, best picture.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsentertainmentaward showsmoviehollywood
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foreign language film 'Parasite' poised to make Oscar history
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
SoCal forecast: Rain expected in some areas Monday
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars acceptance speech
New Academy movie museum to open Dec. 14, Tom Hanks announces
Santa Clarita church holds prom for special needs kids
Show More
1 killed, 2 wounded in Oxnard shooting
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Iowa caucus: Challenged tally shows Buttigieg slightly ahead
Natalie Portman's Oscars dress featured names of snubbed female directors
Texas HS student shows off his dreads on the red carpet
More TOP STORIES News