Katey Sagal returns for season 2 of 'The Conners' as John Goodman's childhood friend

BURBANK (KABC) -- John Goodman's long running TV character "Dan Conner" doesn't quite know how to handle a childhood friend who has come back into his life this season on "The Conners.""I just don't think he knows what's going on, ever, about anything," said Goodman. "He's pretty clueless."Katey Sagal plays "Louise", the manager of Lanford's local watering hole "Casa Bonita"; a place where Dan's daughter Becky works, and Dan likes to frequent."I don't know did Dan go to the bar all the time before? He's not coming to the bar more than usual?" Sagal asked Goodman."Yeah he is!" answered Goodman.The widower isn't sure if he's ready to move from friendship mode onto the possibility of romance."He doesn't know if it's the right thing or not plus he's got his hands full trying to feed an army of people," said Goodman.Sagal is slated to appear in ten episodes. And while she's sure to share plenty of scenes with Goodman, she says she's hoping to hang out with Laurie Metcalf, who plays "Aunt Jackie." There's some animosity between the two characters going back to high school. But in real life, Sagal is a super fan of the Tony winning, Emmy winning, Oscar nominated actress."I've seen her many times on stage. I think she's amazing," said Sagal. "I was sort of speechless actually because I'm really a big fan."So while the cast doesn't know where the story is heading this season, Goodman says he's still thrilled to walk onto that set."That's the juice for me is coming back and doing it every week," said Goodman. "It's an unexpected pleasure, and I'm grateful for every moment I'm here.""The Conners" airs Tuesdays at 8pm on ABC.