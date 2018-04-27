Josh Brolin is the actor behind the larger-than-life, badder-than-bad super villain Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War."He says he didn't go looking to join the superhero world - this role just fell beautifully into his lap! And then it was time to start studying up on the Marvel Universe."Then they gave me this great bible," Brolin said. "And I hadn't really done any research on this. I knew loosely what it all was but once I started going through the bible, when you think all the Avengers against this guy from, I don't know, a narcissistic point of view, you're like, why wouldn't I want to do that?"Brolin said he really doesn't know what to expect as far as fan reaction to the film. But he does think they'll be pleased."I think what they're going to get is a much more multi-dimensional character than they thought," Brolin said. "I think that that's what came out of this and I think to everybody's glee.""Avengers: Infinity War" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters now.