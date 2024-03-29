Stars say new movie 'Godzilla Kong The New Empire' takes characters into 'punk rock' universe

The longtime movie titans, who've each been on the big screen dozens of times since the beginning of film, take center stage again... this time, in 'Godzilla Kong The New Empire." The creatures star opposite human actors Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and Rebecca Hall.

The longtime movie titans, who've each been on the big screen dozens of times since the beginning of film, take center stage again... this time, in 'Godzilla Kong The New Empire." The creatures star opposite human actors Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and Rebecca Hall.

The longtime movie titans, who've each been on the big screen dozens of times since the beginning of film, take center stage again... this time, in 'Godzilla Kong The New Empire." The creatures star opposite human actors Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and Rebecca Hall.

The longtime movie titans, who've each been on the big screen dozens of times since the beginning of film, take center stage again... this time, in 'Godzilla Kong The New Empire." The creatures star opposite human actors Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and Rebecca Hall.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- "Godzilla Kong The New Empire" is looking for a monstrous box office weekend. It's on track to make more than $50 million dollars domestically... more than double that globally. Not bad for a couple of characters that have been around for 90 years!

The longtime movie titans, who've each been on the big screen dozens of times since the beginning of film, take center stage again... this time, with Kong and Godzilla mixing it up alongside human actors Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and Rebecca Hall.

"Not to disrespect, like previous types of these types of movies, but often there's people in like suits, and it's quite sort of serious. The humans are quite serious," said Hall.

"We're taking it out of the office, into the jungle in the Hawaiian shirt," said Stevens.

"It's all like truly about identity like as we evolved so have these movies, right? Like, you're watching these characters evolve, including Godzilla and Kong, which is really deep," said Henry.

The actors agree that in this film, the monsters are becoming self-aware, wanting relationships, and evolving... just like the humans.

Henry hopes moviegoers see the film in theaters to experience the grand scale in which it was made.

"I'm also hoping that it kind of opens up like this kind of new kind of universe, which I'm calling the punk rock universe because I feel like this one is very punk rock, you know, like, from the score to the sets to even Godzilla and Kong battles," said Henry. "And even our characters like, they get slow motion walks, I'm in leather, you know, I mean, like, I want it to be an experience!"