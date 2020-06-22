Arts & Entertainment

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault claim, says he will take 'legal action'

Justin Bieber responded on Twitter to refute sexual assault claims made against him.
Justin Bieber responded in a series of tweets Sunday to refute a sexual assault claim made against him.

An anonymous Twitter user posted Saturday night saying Bieber sexually assaulted her back in March 2014 after the singer performed at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas.

"I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber tweeted.



"There is no truth to this story," one of his tweets said.



Bieber responded by posting links to news articles, screenshots of e-mails and receipts that he says show exactly where he was throughout the weekend to prove he never met up with fans after the show.

He denied staying at the Four Seasons hotel, the site of the alleged assault, saying he stayed at an Airbnb on March 9, 2014 and at a Westin hotel the following day.

"We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted," Bieber tweeted.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," Bieber tweeted. "However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjustin biebersexual assault
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
Deputies, protesters clash at march over Gardena deputy-involved shooting
Disney+ drops trailer for filmed version of 'Hamilton'
Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at NASCAR race
Tribute set for young victim of torture, murder in Antelope Valley
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump's Tulsa rally?
CHP officer struck by vehicle on 10 Freeway in San Gabriel
Show More
Gardena shooting: Authorities examining cameras at scene of 18-year-old's death
Former Trojans star Max Tuerk dies at 26, USC says
Ventura County employees accused of vandalizing Black Lives Matter sign
UCLA professor: Juneteenth showed work still to be done on civil rights
Demonstrators topple statue of Junipero Serra in DTLA
More TOP STORIES News