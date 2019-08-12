Arts & Entertainment

K-pop sensation BTS taking break, no word on return

LOS ANGELES -- K-pop superstars BTS are taking a break and there's no word on when they'll be back.

BTS officially went on a hiatus after a concert yesterday in Seoul.

RELATED: BTS GMA concert takes Central Park by storm, fans camped out for days

Managers say it's the first time band members have taken time off since their debut in 2013. The singers need a chance to recharge.

BTS quickly rose to stardom releasing six full-length albums, six EP's, and going on five tours in the past six years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentboy bandentertainmentbuzzworthymusic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Loved ones to say final goodbye to slain LAPD officer
Naked burglar gets stuck in chimney of Ladera Heights home
A$AP Rocky performs in Anaheim following release from Swedish jail
2 investigations underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
IE's '60 Swarm' freeway closure ends early
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
Show More
Search for masked man who caused panic at Texas mall
Demonstrators call on LA Zoo to free Billy the elephant
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
JCC shooting: 20 years later, community remembers victims
VIDEO: Man throws rock at car windshield in Pomona
More TOP STORIES News