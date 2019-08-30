Arts & Entertainment

Eyewitness This: Kacey Musgraves gives boost to struggling Koreatown photo shop

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We know that since the rise of digital photography, film has gone out of style in a big way.

That meant a local Koreatown photo shop was struggling. That is, until superstar singer Kacey Musgraves had several photos of herself taken at the shop.

She loved it so much that she decided to create an Instagram page for the shop owner -- and business has been booming ever since.

The account has already gained 40,000 followers.

