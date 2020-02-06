Arts & Entertainment

Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kirk Douglas, the screen legend who starred in "Spartacus" and countless other Hollywood classics, has died at age 103, his son Michael announced Wednesday.

Douglas was nominated for three Academy Awards during his decades-long career, appeared in more than 80 films and later received an honorary Oscar for his decades of service to the movie industry.



His son, actor Michael Douglas, posted a tribute to his father on Instagram:

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

In the Los Angeles area, Douglas and his wife Anne were also known as philanthropists, providing millions of dollars for hundreds of playgrounds across the region, as well as scholarships, a theater, children's health programs and other causes.

In addition to his onscreen appearances, Douglas was known for standing up for others in the era of the Hollywood blacklist, when the careers of many screenwriters were ruined if they were suspected of being Communist sympathizers. Douglas made a symbolic blow against the blacklist when he openly credited Dalton Trumbo, a blacklisted Oscar winner and former Communist, for helping write the script for "Spartacus," the 1960 epic about a slave rebellion during ancient Rome.

Besides the Oscars, Douglas had been honored with multiple awards and nominations, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Golden Globe Lifetime Achievement award and three Emmy nominations.

He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Jimmy Carter in 1981.



