Vanessa Bryant marks 1st Father's Day without Kobe Bryant with emotional Instagram tribute

Father's Day tributes poured in on social media on Sunday to honor the late Kobe Bryant.One of those special messages came from his wife, Vanessa, who offered a touching picture and caption.She posted a family photo of Kobe with his four girls , Natalia, Gianna, Bianca, and Capri. Gianna, 13, was also killed in the helicopter crash in Calabasas in January.The caption wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the BEST daddy in the world. We miss you so much. We love you forever and always."Snoop Dogg also paid tribute with a song about the Lakers legend during Sunday's ESPY Awards. The tribute included a highlight reel with some of Bryant's best moments during his 20 seasons in the Purple and Gold.